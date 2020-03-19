Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.20, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of IMUX opened at $4.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 3.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.30. Immunic has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $46.80.

IMUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Immunic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

