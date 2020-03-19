Information Services (TSE:ISV) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.84

Shares of Information Services Corp (TSE:ISV) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.84 and traded as low as $14.20. Information Services shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 8,850 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ISV shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Information Services from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Information Services from C$18.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Get Information Services alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.62. The company has a market capitalization of $253.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.95%.

Information Services Company Profile (TSE:ISV)

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registries, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles, including changes of ownership and the registration of interests in land; land surveys directory that plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.