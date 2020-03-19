InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. InnerWorkings had a positive return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $319.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.79 million. InnerWorkings updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of InnerWorkings stock opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $87.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.43. InnerWorkings has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $5.81.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INWK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InnerWorkings from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded InnerWorkings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered InnerWorkings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

