Insider Buying: Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Director Acquires 2,810 Shares of Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Director Dana Sue Jones purchased 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.29 per share, with a total value of $40,154.90.

NASDAQ:AGYS traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.85. The stock had a trading volume of 292,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,368. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.18. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $37.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $41.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

AGYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Agilysys from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Agilysys by 5,337.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Agilysys by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Agilysys in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Agilysys by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Agilysys by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

