KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KGFHY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of KGFHY stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,824. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average of $5.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.31. KINGFISHER PLC/SH has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $6.99.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

