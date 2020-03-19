Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of KOD opened at $38.18 on Thursday. Kodiak Sciences has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $82.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.38.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KOD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.30.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 71,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.56 per share, with a total value of $4,093,839.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have bought 425,723 shares of company stock valued at $19,800,702 over the last three months.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.