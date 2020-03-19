LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Receives $107.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LCII. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sidoti raised LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, CL King raised LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

Shares of NYSE LCII traded down $3.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.81. 263,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,759. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $60.43 and a 1-year high of $116.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.47.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 44.52%.

In other LCI Industries news, Director David A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,100,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCII. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LCI Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,201,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,708,000 after buying an additional 10,898 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in LCI Industries by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $7,882,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

