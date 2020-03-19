Leaf Group (NASDAQ:LEAF) Announces Earnings Results

Leaf Group (NASDAQ:LEAF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter.

Shares of LEAF stock opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.50. Leaf Group has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $9.19.

In related news, major shareholder Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $71,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,335 shares of company stock valued at $292,886.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Leaf Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer Internet company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home décor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, an artist-driven home décor brand.

