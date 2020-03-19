Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $57.97 million for the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 219.93% and a negative net margin of 36.82%.

Shares of NASDAQ MHLD traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,626. Maiden has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Get Maiden alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Maiden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.