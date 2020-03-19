Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2020

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $57.97 million for the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 219.93% and a negative net margin of 36.82%.

Shares of NASDAQ MHLD traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,626. Maiden has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Maiden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

Maiden Company Profile

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Earnings History for Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit