Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $118.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.71. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $5.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.53.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

