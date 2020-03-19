Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,545 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 17.7% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,782 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 76,945 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.6% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,750 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.5% in the third quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 29,049 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra boosted their target price on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.26.

Shares of MSFT stock traded up $2.60 on Thursday, reaching $143.00. 85,764,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,828,594. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1,067.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $115.52 and a twelve month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

