Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 64.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 443,202 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.21% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $32,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 289 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $38,194.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,903.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $33,832.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,789,906.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,252 shares of company stock worth $165,245 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.47. 854,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 52-week low of $96.17 and a 52-week high of $148.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.45.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $416.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.07%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.58.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

