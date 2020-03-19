MonaCoin Market Cap Reaches $83.22 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 19th. In the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded up 17.9% against the dollar. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00020272 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC, CryptoBridge, Bleutrade and Bittrex. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $83.22 million and approximately $16.71 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,245.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.73 or 0.02205377 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $224.26 or 0.03590842 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00635996 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015898 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00665483 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00082504 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00025793 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00520402 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016004 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

MonaCoin Coin Trading

MonaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbank, Bittrex, QBTC, CryptoBridge, Fisco, Bleutrade, Livecoin, Zaif and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

