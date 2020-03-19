Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIO opened at $2.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.23. Mustang Bio has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average is $3.43. The company has a current ratio of 11.82, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several brokerages recently commented on MBIO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Thursday, January 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

