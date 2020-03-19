National Bank Financial Cuts Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$200.00

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$240.00 to C$200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$225.00 to C$190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cormark lifted their price target on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$245.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$215.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$204.00.

Shares of BYD traded up C$0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$154.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,288. Boyd Group Income Fund has a one year low of C$125.01 and a one year high of C$231.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$211.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.65, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion and a PE ratio of 40.85.

