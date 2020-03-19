Neblio (NEBL) Market Capitalization Tops $5.69 Million

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 24.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 19th. Neblio has a market capitalization of $5.69 million and $126,007.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Neblio has traded 17% higher against the US dollar. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00005864 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Binance, HitBTC and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lisk (LSK) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00018832 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00020700 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00015427 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 67% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 73.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00020235 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 71.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006088 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 86.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005913 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 16,145,240 coins and its circulating supply is 15,549,588 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Neblio

Neblio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, Binance, Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

