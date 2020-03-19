New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Trading Up 17.8% Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) were up 17.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $6.75, approximately 20,981,779 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 222% from the average daily volume of 6,513,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.

Specifically, CFO Nicola Santoro, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $292,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan L. Tyson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,932.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.64.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day moving average is $15.71. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.00.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $216.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,659,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,735,000 after buying an additional 164,353 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter worth $703,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the third quarter worth $358,000. 51.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.