NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) to report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for NGL Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is $0.22. NGL Energy Partners posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will report full year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NGL Energy Partners.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NGL. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NGL Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Raymond James downgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, NGL Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

NYSE NGL traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.64. 3,501,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $277.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.12. NGL Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $15.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.77.

In other news, Director James M. Collingsworth acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert W. Karlovich III acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.22 per share, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 210,000 shares of company stock worth $1,639,580.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGL. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 292.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

