Obyte (GBYTE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.51 Million

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. During the last week, Obyte has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Obyte has a market cap of $10.51 million and approximately $4,383.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Obyte coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.17 or 0.00226935 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and UPbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016050 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.88 or 0.02560017 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00197846 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00038733 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00036407 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00053728 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Obyte Profile

Obyte is a coin. It was first traded on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 741,729 coins. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball . Obyte’s official website is obyte.org

Obyte Coin Trading

Obyte can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, UPbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.

