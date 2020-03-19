Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Director Christopher T. Seaver Purchases 50,000 Shares

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Director Christopher T. Seaver bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $83,500.00.

Shares of OIS stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.05. The company had a trading volume of 698,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.64. Oil States International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $21.27. The company has a market capitalization of $100.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.26.

Get Oil States International alerts:

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $238.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.05 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Oil States International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Oil States International by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Oil States International by 11.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Oil States International in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oil States International by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 31,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 12,631 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Oil States International from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oil States International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered Oil States International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Oil States International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.