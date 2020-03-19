Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Optical Cable had a negative return on equity of 22.50% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:OCC opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.26. Optical Cable has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $5.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.95.
Optical Cable Company Profile
