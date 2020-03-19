Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Optical Cable had a negative return on equity of 22.50% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCC opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.26. Optical Cable has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $5.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Optical Cable alerts:

Optical Cable Company Profile

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Optical Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optical Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.