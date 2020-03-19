OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) Receives $23.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.83.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OPTN shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of OptiNose from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

In other OptiNose news, Director Joseph C. Scodari acquired 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $49,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,030 shares in the company, valued at $108,471. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in OptiNose by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,250,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,531,000 after purchasing an additional 643,700 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 135,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 52,490 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 82,651 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OptiNose stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.14. 260,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,820. OptiNose has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $11.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $194.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.03.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.04. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 317.79% and a negative return on equity of 164.92%. The company had revenue of $11.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 million. Analysts predict that OptiNose will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

