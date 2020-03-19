Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.52 EPS

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.52), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $59.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.88 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.38% and a negative net margin of 142.64%.
OSMT stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.28. The stock had a trading volume of 17,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,683. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $237.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $7.97.
In other news, Director Sriram Venkataraman acquired 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,250,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,485,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,426,485. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals
Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.
