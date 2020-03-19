Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.52 EPS

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.52), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $59.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.88 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.38% and a negative net margin of 142.64%.

OSMT stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.28. The stock had a trading volume of 17,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,683. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $237.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $7.97.

In other news, Director Sriram Venkataraman acquired 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,250,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,485,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,426,485. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

OSMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

