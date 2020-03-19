Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Trading Up 24.8% After Insider Buying Activity

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT)’s stock price shot up 24.8% on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $4.68, 658,745 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 177% from the average session volume of 237,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

Specifically, insider Arthur H. Penn acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arthur H. Penn acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $80,710.00. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFLT shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $136.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.71.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $24.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFLT. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 323.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. 36.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

