Philip Morris International Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.17 (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 1.17 per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th.
Philip Morris International has raised its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Philip Morris International has a payout ratio of 83.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Philip Morris International to earn $6.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.0%.
PM stock opened at $64.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.16. The company has a market capitalization of $115.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.94. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $59.83 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74.
PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen upgraded Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.50.
In related news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
About Philip Morris International
Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.
