Philip Morris International Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.17 (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 1.17 per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th.

Philip Morris International has raised its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Philip Morris International has a payout ratio of 83.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Philip Morris International to earn $6.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.0%.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM stock opened at $64.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.16. The company has a market capitalization of $115.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.94. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $59.83 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen upgraded Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

In related news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.