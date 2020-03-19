Pi Financial Trims Celestica (TSE:CLS) Target Price to C$6.50

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Pi Financial from C$12.00 to C$6.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 52.94% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Celestica from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of TSE CLS traded up C$0.15 on Thursday, reaching C$4.25. 964,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,342. Celestica has a 12 month low of C$3.83 and a 12 month high of C$12.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.89. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.41.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.92 billion. Analysts forecast that Celestica will post 1.2600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael M. Wilson purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$240,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$240,400.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

