Portman Ridge Finance Corp (PTMN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 6th

Portman Ridge Finance Corp (NASDAQ:PTMN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th.

Portman Ridge Finance has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years. Portman Ridge Finance has a payout ratio of 92.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Portman Ridge Finance to earn $0.20 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 120.0%.

Get Portman Ridge Finance alerts:

Shares of Portman Ridge Finance stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,944. The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $47.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.60. Portman Ridge Finance has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $3.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.18.

PTMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Portman Ridge Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. is a private equity fund and non-diversified closed-end investment company that invests in middle market companies generating consistent cash flows located in North America. It targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors such as aerospace and defense, automotive, beverage, food and tobacco, broadcasting and entertainment, buildings and real estate, personal and cargo transport, chemicals, plastics and rubber, containers, packaging and glass, diversified or conglomerate service, ecological, electronics, finance, and healthcare.

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Portman Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portman Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.