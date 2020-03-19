Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Announces Earnings Results

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Pulse Biosciences stock opened at $6.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $145.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.07. Pulse Biosciences has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $19.77. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage medical therapy company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

See Also: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.