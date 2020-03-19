Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,338 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 156,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 80,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,043,000 after buying an additional 8,165 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,074,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 97,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,255,000 after acquiring an additional 15,684 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total value of $1,994,059.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,578 shares in the company, valued at $12,884,330.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.22, for a total value of $165,137.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,513.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,199 shares of company stock worth $4,504,394. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $177.91. 2,610,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,311. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $165.23 and a 52-week high of $287.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.57. The firm has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 261.43% and a net margin of 29.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.02%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Moody’s from to in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $240.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.18.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

