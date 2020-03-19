Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 1,258 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Motco purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 170.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $3,394,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,078,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Roderick K. West sold 139,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $18,168,972.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,642,361.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,066 shares of company stock valued at $22,869,713. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ETR traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,802,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.43. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $77.59 and a 1-year high of $135.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 11.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, January 20th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Entergy from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Entergy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Entergy from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.38.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

