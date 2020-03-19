Raymond James Reiterates C$26.00 Price Target for Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) received a C$26.00 price objective from equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 132.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CNQ. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$47.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$37.17.

Shares of CNQ traded up C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$11.20. 16,602,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,365,366. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.17. The company has a market cap of $23.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.13. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of C$9.80 and a 1 year high of C$42.57.

In related news, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$30.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,802,249.80. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.07, for a total transaction of C$1,051,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,167,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$49,111,568.18. Insiders sold 122,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,357 over the last quarter.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

