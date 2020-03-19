Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.31 EPS

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($1.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reading International had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $68.88 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ:RDI opened at $4.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $105.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.73. Reading International has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $16.35.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Reading International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

In other Reading International news, insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $25,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 823,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,526,611.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ellen M. Cotter sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $182,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,032 shares in the company, valued at $5,825,633.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $718,700. 25.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

