Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.31 EPS

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($1.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reading International had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $68.88 million during the quarter.
NASDAQ:RDI opened at $4.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $105.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.73. Reading International has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $16.35.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Reading International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.
About Reading International
Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
