Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 374,983 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,652,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374,983 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.93% of Extreme Networks worth $34,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 1,343.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 389.7% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 12,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXTR traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $2.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,840,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,415. Extreme Networks, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $248.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day moving average is $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Extreme Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EXTR shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.88.

In other Extreme Networks news, Director John C. Shoemaker acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $152,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

