Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 80.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 241,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015,094 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $32,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 25.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 79,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.7% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Shares of RCL traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.41. 17,012,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,486,385. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 2.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.72. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $135.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.96.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 17.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. William Blair cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra restated a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank cut Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.69.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $2,393,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,536,767.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.