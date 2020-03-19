Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.22-0.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.5-22.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.89 billion.Rite Aid also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RAD shares. ValuEngine raised Rite Aid from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Rite Aid from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Guggenheim raised Rite Aid from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rite Aid from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Rite Aid has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE:RAD opened at $18.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average is $11.01. Rite Aid has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The company has a market cap of $929.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.52.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rite Aid will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

