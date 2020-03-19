S.A. Total Buys 456,071 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Stock

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Director S.A. Total purchased 456,071 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $2,266,672.87.

S.A. Total also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 14th, S.A. Total purchased 676,600 shares of SunPower stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $6,231,486.00.

SPWR traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,535,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,631,433. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.59, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $808.53 million, a PE ratio of 141.75 and a beta of 1.76. SunPower Co. has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $16.04.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.05 million. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

SPWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Roth Capital began coverage on SunPower in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. SunPower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at $10,564,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at $8,368,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at $4,125,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at $3,132,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in SunPower by 223.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 312,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

