ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Receives $36.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several analysts have commented on SCSC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ScanSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

In other news, Director Michael J. Grainger bought 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.90 per share, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew Dean bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 11,714 shares in the company, valued at $199,138. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $195,705. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ScanSource in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 266.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SCSC traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.17. 334,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $400.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.24. ScanSource has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $39.14.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $989.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ScanSource will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

