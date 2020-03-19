Scotiabank Cuts Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target to C$35.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$53.00 to C$35.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 85.28% from the company’s current price.

AFN has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$61.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Ag Growth International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of AFN stock traded up C$0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$18.89. 160,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,002. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$43.07. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of C$16.11 and a 12-month high of C$63.11. The stock has a market cap of $335.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.83.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grainvacs, and storm seed treaters; and permanent handling equipment, including TA tapered auger vertical blend systems, high-tonnage conveying systems, distributors, bulk weigh hoppers, enclosed belt conveyors, bucket elevators, rail and truck probes, VIS micro dosing systems, chain conveyors, truss and towers, screw feeders and conveyors, and spout and connections.

