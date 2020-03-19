SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Issues Earnings Results

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($2.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by ($0.39), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 200.80% and a negative net margin of 4,568.52%.

Shares of NASDAQ SNES opened at $1.71 on Thursday. SenesTech has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get SenesTech alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded SenesTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company focuses on commercializing ContraPest, a fertility control product for use in controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for SenesTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SenesTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.