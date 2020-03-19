Siemens AG (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Siemens AG (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SIEGY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Siemens from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Siemens from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Siemens in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB raised shares of Siemens from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Siemens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of SIEGY stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.77. 578,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,317. Siemens has a 52-week low of $31.62 and a 52-week high of $66.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.36.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter. Siemens had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Siemens will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $1.609 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Siemens’s previous annual dividend of $1.58. Siemens’s payout ratio is presently 43.70%.

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

