Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2020

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.05% and a negative net margin of 336.96%.

Shares of SPRO opened at $6.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.60. Spero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $14.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.19.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

