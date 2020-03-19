Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Summer Infant had a negative return on equity of 41.97% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $42.70 million during the quarter.

Shares of SUMR stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.96. The stock had a trading volume of 20,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Summer Infant has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $11.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of -0.24.

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products primarily worldwide. It offers audio and video monitors; safety products, including gates, bedrails, baby proofing products, potties, bath products, positioners, and infant health products; nursery products, such as specialty blankets, sleep aides and soothers, and travel accessories; and baby gear products consisting of strollers, bassinets, high chairs, and playards under the Summer, SwaddleMe, and born free brand names.

