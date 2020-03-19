Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $11.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 million.

STRO stock opened at $6.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $166.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.41. Sutro Biopharma has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $12.75.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STRO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

