Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $690.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.46 million. Tailored Brands had a negative return on equity of 427.30% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:TLRD traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.18. The company had a trading volume of 66,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.39. Tailored Brands has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.43.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TLRD shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on Tailored Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th.

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

