Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Insider Kieran Hegarty Purchases 3,612 Shares of Stock

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) insider Kieran Hegarty purchased 3,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.04 per share, for a total transaction of $50,712.48.

Shares of TEX traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.77. 648,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,061. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.41.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Terex had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,024,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,760 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Terex by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,511,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,339,000 after buying an additional 874,186 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Terex by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,218,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,616,000 after buying an additional 1,485,128 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Terex by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,094,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,379,000 after buying an additional 24,109 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Terex by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,851,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,138,000 after buying an additional 11,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Terex from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on Terex from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Terex from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Terex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Terex from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Terex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

