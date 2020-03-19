Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 467.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,030,123 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 848,610 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $4,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $1,153,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $493,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,107,193 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463,357 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $805,000.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.42 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,344,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,868.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,344,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,620,863.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,166,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,000,439. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $202.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.63. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $8.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.68.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $196.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.45 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 10.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPE. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays downgraded Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Northland Securities downgraded Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.90.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.