Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $4.39 Million Stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 60.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 103,640 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Southern were worth $4,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern stock traded down $5.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.90. 6,851,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,862,719. Southern Co has a 52 week low of $47.33 and a 52 week high of $71.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.38.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Southern had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Southern’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 79.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.35.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $669,225.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,746.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $3,966,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,827 shares of company stock worth $8,305,763 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

