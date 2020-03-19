Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 268.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. 73.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on O. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Edward Jones raised shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.15.

O stock traded up $5.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,640,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,840. Realty Income Corp has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $84.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.31.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.44). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.04%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

