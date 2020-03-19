Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 5,648 Shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,044 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,648 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.47% of QAD worth $4,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in QAD by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in QAD by 15.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,279,000 after buying an additional 30,346 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in QAD by 19.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in QAD in the third quarter worth about $810,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QAD in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on QADA. BidaskClub upgraded QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. B. Riley reduced their price target on QAD from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Sidoti reduced their price target on QAD from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. QAD has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

In related news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $51,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,297,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,656,496.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $149,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 4,236,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,915,122.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,211 in the last quarter. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QADA traded up $1.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.75. 148,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. QAD Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.21 and a 52-week high of $54.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.82. The company has a market cap of $705.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.05 and a beta of 0.97.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). QAD had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $78.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QAD Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

