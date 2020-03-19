Toro Co (TTC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th.

Toro has raised its dividend by an average of 11.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Toro has a payout ratio of 29.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Toro to earn $3.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

Get Toro alerts:

Shares of TTC stock traded up $3.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,344. Toro has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $84.26. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.97.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $767.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.32 million. Toro had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 39.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toro will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.